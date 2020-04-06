Lord of the Rings Gandalf, Frodo, And Golem Get Iron Studios Minicos

Iron Studios has announced more statues for its growing Minico statue series. This time we are going on a fellowship as Lord of the Rings returns with three new statues. Three iconic LOTR legends are back as Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, and Golem are ready for collectors. These sculpts bring Frodo, Gandalf, and Golem to life in a new interesting cartoony way. Frodo is shown with a sword in hand and the Ring in the other. Gandalf features his grey hat, cloak, sword, and his wizard staff. Golem is shown crouched over and with a fish in his hand and is quite terrifying.

Each of these LOTR pieces is an interesting sculpt design and has both pros and cons. I do wish the Frodo Baggins statue had an element of Glow in the Dark element on his sword. Golem is the most terrifying of the lot and that is what really draws me to him. The bug-eyed look and his posture really bring a creepy vibe from him and it's definitely a nice piece. Gandalf is the best looking of the trio and any wizarding fan should be pretty happy to add him to their growing collection.

Frodo Baggins and Golem Minico Figures will be priced at $29.99 while Gandalf the Grey is priced at $39.99. Each Iron Studios Minico statue is made in plastic, hand painted, and includes a base display. For statue size dimensions you will be looking at 4.5" high, 3.3" wide, and 3.1" long. They are set to release in the third quarter of 2020 and you can find that preorders are live already and you can find Golem here, Frodo here, and Gandalf here. All of these statues will be shipped from the Iron Studios warehouse in Los Angeles California.