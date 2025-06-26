Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: John Connor, mafex, terminator

MAFXEX Terminator 2: Judgment Day T-800 and John Connor Revealed

Medicom is back with some brand new heroes and villains from their legendary MAFEX collection like Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Article Summary Medicom’s MAFEX collection debuts a Terminator 2: Judgment Day T-800 and John Connor 2-pack set.

The T-800 figure features standard and battle-damaged heads, plus hands, guns, and iconic rose box.

John Connor includes a backpack, swappable hands, and a T-800 arm to enhance display and play options.

The highly detailed 2-pack is priced at $209.99, with pre-orders open and release expected in April 2026.

Medicom is back with some brand new MAFEX figures, including a new set from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In this fan-favorite sequel, the once-lethal T-800 Terminator (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) returns but has now been reprogrammed to protect young John Connor, the future leader of the human resistance. Together, they're pursued by the terrifying T-1000, a newly created shape-shifting liquid metal assassin. Terminator dreams now come true as Medicom gives collectors a new MAFEX No.280 T-800 (T2 Ver.) and John Connor 2-Pack!

That is right, two is better than one with this fun set that gives the T-800 standard and battle-damaged head sculpts. He will also include extra hands, two shotguns, a box of roses, and a gun, while John Connor gets a backpack, T-800 arm, and swappable hands. The details on these figures are amazing, and it is nice to get both together, allowing fans to recreate some iconic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes. This MAFEX 2-Pack is priced at a mighty $209.99, and pre-orders are already live with an April 2026 release date.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – T-800 (T2 Ver.) and John Connor

"The future is not set. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves." – John Connor. From the iconic Terminator 2: Judgement Day film comes the next explosive entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line of figures: John Connor and the T-800! Sent back in time to protect the future leader of the Resistance, these figures come equipped with jaw-dropping detail and superb articulation along with a large variety of accessories. Re-enact your favorite moments from the film or envision your own when you order your figure set today!"



Box Contents T-800 figure 2 Alternate head sculpts Interchangeable hands Box of roses Pistol 2 Shotguns

John Connor figure Interchangeable hands Backpack T-800 arm in case



