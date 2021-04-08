Hot Toys Debuts The Origins Collection With Invincible Iron Man

The Origins Collection kicks off at Hot Toys with classic Marvel Comics figure designs with Iron Man kicking off the collection. The Iron Man The Origins Collection 1/6 Scale Figure stands 13″ tall and features 30 points of articulation. The figure is loaded with remarkable detail, craftsmanship and comes with some great swappable parts. Capturing the origins of Iron Man, the figure is receiving multiple interchangeable heads covering a variety of classic Iron Man suits. Tony Stark will also get crystal clear armor parts that cover his head, chest, arms, calves, and feet. LED functionality is also included bringing life to his helmet and arc reactor.

Hot Toys is offering two different versions of The Origins Collection figure with standard and deluxe opportunities. The deluxe does add some extra parts like an articulated suitcase and an amazing diorama base. The base will include moveable gantry arms as well as illuminated computer screens, bringing the mind of Tony Stark to life. The Iron Man "The Origins Collection" 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $375 for the standard and $405 for the deluxe. This Avenger is expected to release between Q3-Q4 of 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Come on fellas — I've no time for kidding around."

"Marvel Comics Iron Man [The Origins Collection] (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – "He lives. He walks. He conquers." – Iron Man. The appearance of Iron Man in the 1960s did not only introduce a wardrobe of high-tech armored suits to fans, but also maintained a regular presence among the members of Avengers. His hulking gray costume in the early days was later redesigned to an ever-sleeker suit of armor that hewed to a red and gold color theme which is still significant until today. Going back to the origins of our favorite super heroes, Hot Toys is bringing The Origins Collection which takes inspiration from the pages of classic Marvel Comics."

"To kick of the collection, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the Iron Man Suit Armor (Deluxe Version) as a diecast 1/6th scale collectible figure with re-imaginated crystal armors, and a specially designed Tony Stark's Workshop themed diorama base to enhance the collecting experience. Exquisitely crafted based on Iron Man in Marvel Comics, the highly detailed figure features a newly crafted helmet head with LED-light up function; intricate design of the Iron Man armor and structure illustrating its mechanical detail; carefully painted in red and gold coloring with a metallic appearance; crystal clear armor parts, interchangeable mask and armor parts for different styles of display; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, Arc Reactor on chest and palms; multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for iconic poses."

"The deluxe version includes a signature Iron Man suitcase with articulated function, also an elaborated diorama figure base with LED light up function, allowing fans to explore Tony Stark's high-tech workshop straight from the comic pages, includes articulated gantry arms, extra armor parts, and holographic screen accessories. Suit up your Marvel collection with the one-of-a-kind Iron Man figure!"

Specifications

Product Code: CMS08D38

Product Name: Iron Man [The Origins Collection] (Deluxe Version)

Height: Approximately 33cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: An Iron Man suitcase, Holographic screen accessory

The 1/6th scale Iron Man (Deluxe Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man in Marvel Comics

One (1) newly crafted helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

One (1) additional interchangeable mask

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Metallic red and gold colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

LED light-up design on the eyes, chest and arc reactor, palms (white light, battery operated)

Crystal clear armor parts for helmet, upper chest to waist, arms, calves, and foot

Classic metallic red colored interchangeable armors including: One (1) set of helmet armors One (1) pair of chest armors One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) pair of calf armors One (1) pair of countermeasure dispensers

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

Articulated air flaps at back of the armor

Enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement

Accessories:

One (1) Iron Man suitcase (with articulated function)***

One (1) holographic screen accessory***

A Specially designed workshop themed diorama figure stand features LED light up function, including elements of gantry arms with articulated function, and extra armor assembling parts***

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version

Artists:

3D designed by Pia Sylphid

Product Concept by Pia Studio