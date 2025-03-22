Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Marvel Comics Spider-Boy Arrives with New DST Diorama Statue

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Diamond Select Toys including a new Marvel Comics spider hero

Article Summary Marvel's Spider-Boy, introduced in 2023, joins the Spider-Verse with a new collectible statue from Diamond Select Toys.

Standing at 8 inches, the Spider-Boy statue captures the essence of NYC with detailed sculpting and vibrant design.

Bailey Briggs, AKA Spider-Boy, is a unique hero whose powers stem from DNA experiments, not a spider bite.

Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, this Spider-Boy Diorama is available for pre-order, priced at $60, releasing in Q4 2025.

Diamond Select Toys is stepping into the pages of Marvel Comics as it debuts a new set of comic book statues. One of which brings back the newest member of the Spider-Man family as Spider-Boy, or Bailey Briggs, is ready for action. Bailey Briggs was introduced to the Marvel Comics universe in Spider-Man (2023) as part of the Spider-Verse storyline by the amazing Dan Slott and Mark Bagley. Bailey is a mysterious character who has seemingly always been part of Peter Parker's world but was forgotten due to timeline manipulations. Unlike most spider heroes, he did not receive his powers from a radioactive spider bite but from experimentation altering his DNA with more spider-like qualities.

With the help of Spider-Man and Daredevil, Bailey was their supposed forgotten sidekick getting his own D-list comedic villains to fight. Spider-Boy's story is still unfolding, and he is getting a new Gallery Diorama from Diamond Select Toys. Standing at 8" tall, Bailey Briggs is enjoying his time back in the universe as he jumps around the rooftops of New York City. He is depicted in his sleek Marvel Comics costume with chimney smoke and pigeons sculpted around, capturing the NYC feeling. Pre-orders are already live online and at local comic book stores for $60 with a Q4 2025 release.

Marvel Comics Spider-Boy (Comic) Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The boy is back in town! Young hero Spider-Boy flips over a New York City rooftop in this all-new Gallery Diorama from DST! Surrounded by flapping pigeons and posed heels over head, Spider-Boy measures approximately 8 inches tall and is made of high-quality PVC. This statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!"

