Marvel Comics Storm Joins the X-Men with New MAFEX Figure

Another member of the X-Men has arrived as Medicom has revealed their newest Marvel Comics figure with Storm. This mutant can control the weather, and Mediocm brings her to life straight out of the comics with a new MAFEX figure. Featuring her white costume, Storm is loaded with detail with a. Costume that is faithfully recreated and will include fabric elements. As for accessories, she will include their swappable heads allowing collectors to swap between facial expressions to fit the pose. Medicom has also included a nice set of electric accessories with two different lighting powers to use from.

This MAFEX Storm figure is loaded with detail, and her bright white Marvel Comics X-Men costume is load and perfect for any collection. The X-Men MAFEX No.177 Storm (Comic Ver.) is priced at $104.99, set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to be on the lookout for more MAFEX figures from Medicom, as they have a massive and excellent line-up of X-Men figures to take any collection up a notch. Psylocke, Wolverine, Wolverine, Jean Grey, and Magneto are all already out, so fingers crossed more Marvel Comics inspired figures are on the way.

"MAFEX Storm (Comic Ver.) – Storm, the longtime member of Marvel's "X-Men" team who controls the weather, is now an amazing MAFEX action figure from Medicom! She's incredibly posable for maximum action, and comes with three interchangeable facial expressions, a fabric cloak, and a movable stand for airborne poses! Effect parts to reproduce her lightning-controlling ability are also included. Order her for your own superhero team today!"

5.9 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

Comic book design

Highly articulated

Accessories and head sculpts for customization

Storm figure

3 Head sculpts

Effects parts