Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

The TMNT (2003) Shell Cycle Comes to Life from Super7

Super7 is returning to the year 2003 once again with their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14

Article Summary Super7 unveils the TMNT (2003) Shell Cycle ULTIMATES! vehicle, bringing the iconic bike to collector shelves.

The Shell Cycle comes with turbo boost and skid effects, plus a display base for enhanced posing and play.

Designed to pair perfectly with Road Gear Raphael and Wave 14 figures like April O'Neil and Hun.

Pre-orders are live now for $150, with a planned release in October 2026 and exclusive Super Pack bonuses.

The 1980s Shell Cycle toy from Playmates Toys was part of the original wave of merchandise inspired by the late-'80s TMNT boom. It was tied to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 TV series) and was built for action play rather than realism. Released around 1989–1990, it was one of the earliest vehicles designed specifically for Raphael, capturing his tough, street-level personality in toy form. In 2003, the Shell Cycle was reimagined with a more realistic and modernized take, and now Super7 is bringing it to life. That is right, a new TMNT vehicle is here from Super7, as fans can hit the streets of New York in style with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) Shell Cycle.

Super7 faithfully brought this bike to life in great detail, which comes with two turbo boost effects, two skid effects, and a display base. The vehicle will pair well with the upcoming Road Gear Raphael figure, as well as April O'Neil and Hun, who also get an extra helmeted head sculpt. The Shell Cycle is priced at $150, and pre-orders are already live, with an October 2026 release date. Be sure to snag up all of your figures on Super7 also to acquire the Exclusive Super Pack, which will give TMNT fans more head sculpts for the Wave 14 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14 Shell Cycle

"That's a shell of a lot of turtle power! Raphael's Shell Cycle, from the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is rolling up to kick the Foot Clan to the curb! In the series, Donatello equips Raphael with a cool new ride, so he can go above the surface in style."

This ULTIMATES! vehicle of Raphael's Shell Cycle includes two turbo booster effects and two skid effects for extra fun. It's shiny red with working wheels—ready to carry Raphael (Road Gear) ULTIMATES! off on totally awesome adventures—and it comes in collector-friendly window-box packaging. Rev up the engine and get ready to ride topside. Cowabunga! Raphael sold separately."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!