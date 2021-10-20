Marvel Studios Black Widow Yelena Receives New Hot Toys Figure

Black Widow was a fantastic film to give us one last Black Widow adventure as well as introduce some brand new characters. One of those characters was Natasha Romanoff's "sister," Yelena Baltova, who has her own impressive set of spy skills and multi-pocketed vest. She is even set to return in the upcoming Hawkeye series, which will be very interesting to see her interact with the ongoing MCU world. Hot Toys has revealed that Yelena is getting her own 1/6th scale figure that will easily help grow your Black Widow collection. The figure stands roughly 11″ tall, features 28 points of articulation, and comes with swappable parts and accessories. Yelena Belova will come with interchangeable hands, a headset, a pistol, knives with holsters, and a Black Widow display stand. She is set to release between the Q4 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors will be able to find her right here when live.

"Black Widow – Yelena 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – "I've never had control over my own life before, and now I do. I want to do things." – Yelena Making her official debut in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Yelena Belova has quickly gained attention from fans with her remarkable acrobatic skills and endearing humor. She is a product of the Red Room's ruthless training program also a fiery assassin who has a secret history with the Black Widow that she is determined to address. Long awaited by fans, today Hot Toys is thrilled to present Natasha's sister from the Red Room – Yelena as 1/6th scale collectible figure, and of course her beloved vest with lots of pockets."

"Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Florence Pugh as Yelena in Black Widow, the figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness, finely tailored snow suit and the iconic vest, an array of highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a long baton, a pair of standard batons and a pair of articulated batons, pistol, daggers, headset, interchangeable hands for poses, and a figure stand. Strikes poses with the figure of Yelena!"