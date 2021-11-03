Marvel Studios Eternals Collectibles That You Can Buy Today

The next installment of the MCU is almost here, with Marvel Studios Eternals finally hitting theaters this Friday (November 5, 2021). With the movie already starting to get some but and the holidays vastly approaching, it's time for a new collectible guide for all things Eternals. There have been plenty of collectibles out for the MCU's newest adventure, and we have you covered with some of the biggest items you can buy right now. We have three different companies giving us some great collectibles with Funko, Hasbro, and Tamashii Nations giving us, and it all starts with our cheapest option.

Starting us off first is the cheapest and most elegant of the collectibles with a massive wave of Funko Pops. It is not often we get such a massive set of collectibles for Ikaris, Sersi, Gilgamesh, Sprite, King, Thena, Ajak, and so much more. Each Pose is nicely detailed with a. Fair amount of exclusives coming our way, as well as a 10" Celestial that will be a highlight piece. I am a big fan of the MCU Pops that Funko dishes out, and these figures are the best way to bring home a majority of the film home with more on the way. All of these are up for pre-order right here, with them expected to ship out very soon.

For collectibles who need something poseable, Hasbro has you covered with a great lineup of Marvel Legends figures. There are 8 figures in the wave, with 7 of them with Build-A-Figure pieces to help collectors build their very own Gilgamesh. The wave will consist of Phastos, King, Druig, Sprite, Sersi, Makkari, and Ikaris with Kro getting a operate massive figure for them to fight. Each Marvel Legends figure is packed with detail featuring each Eternals figures with their celestial outfit on. All of these Legends are priced at $19.99 each, with Kro getting a $32.99 price point, and they can all be purchased right now and here.

The last Eternals collectibles come to us from Tamashii Nations with their three incredible S.H. Figuarts figures. Three characters have been released so far with Kingo, Sersi, and Ikaris, all featuring swappable parts and power effects that make them a class of their own. Each figure is packed with an incredible sculpt that Marvel fans can appreciate, and the added accessories can capture some great scenes from the upcoming film. Priced at roughly $52 each, these three cosmic beings are a necessary addition to your MCU collection, and they can be found right here.