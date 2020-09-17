Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe is getting a nice set of New York Comic Con 2020 exclusives from Funko. With three Pop Vinyls and two Funko Soda's, fans will have plenty to choose from this year. However, there is a catch as most of these will be Toy Tokyo exclusives which is the hardest place to get Pops from. Up first is a 10" Beast Man who looks like he will be the only one not going to Toy Tokyo. Following behind him is Ninjor and King Hiss who are popping with detail and ready to join the ranks of your Masters of the Universe collection. We now move onto the newest Funko Soda exclusives as She-Ra and Spikor have arrived. Both of these Sodas will also be Toy Tokyo exclusives and will have a chance variant. They will both feature a metallic chase and will be very limited with only 3,000 pieces. Masters of the Universe fans might want to tackle the hassle of Toy Tokyo so they can add these mighty Pops to their collection this October.

Funko has announced that they will be having replacing the actual New York Comic Con with Virtual Con 4.0. This will be similar to previous cons like San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Con, and Emerald City. These pops will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was set to take place in October between the 8th thru the 11th, so fans should expect a release around that time. Most (not all) of these Pop Vinyls will be hitting GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more as shared exclusives. Looking back at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the purchases off the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Collectors will be able to find them here in October when Virtual Con 4.0 is up and running but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released to fans by the end of the week so stay tuned. We can only hope Funko handles this online releases better than the chaos from the SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they come throughout the final day of reveals.