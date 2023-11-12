Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Masters of the Universe Ram Man Gets a TMNT Mutation from Mattel

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel launches TMNT and Masters of the Universe crossover toy line.

Ram Man mutates with Shredder's Ooze into a monstrous new figure.

Origins figures fuse MOTU and TMNT universes ahead of 2024 release.

He-Man teams up with Ninja Turtles to battle Eternian mutations.

Eternia is about to get a new villain as Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has arrived in the land of the Masters of the Universe. His arrival kicks off Mattel's new TMNT crossover event with the Turtles of Grayskull. This new line of Origins figures will come from both worlds and gives new twists to some iconic heroes and villains, one of which is Ram Man, who has fallen to Shredder's Ooze, making him more monster than man. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have a tough time taking down Eternia warrior, and Mattel did an amazing job reimagining him. Ram Man now really takes on his name to new levels with a creature head sculpt and will wield two axes, with some updated armor. Pre-orders for Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull are not live, but official figures images have arrived. The whole wave is set for a January 2024 release, and all things Mattel can be found right here.

The Ooze Corrupts Ram Man with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

