Masters of the Universe Sketchbook Series Man-E-Faces Revealed

A new Masters of the Universe: Origins Sketchbook Series figure is coming soon from Mattel with Man-E-Faces

Figure features unique Egyptian armor, exclusive scepter, and three distinct rotating faces for fans.

Design is based on Mark Taylor's original 1980s artwork, recreated in a 5.5-inch scale with 16 joints.

Now available at Target stores and online for $21.99, with collector-friendly concept art packaging.

The Masters of the Universe Origins Sketchbook Series is a special group of action figures from Mattel that captures early concept art. These figures are inspired by the legendary Masters of the Universe drawings and character designs created by artists during the development of the original toy line in the early 1980s. The Sketchbook Series now recreates these earlier ideas for the Origin line in a 5.5" scale with unique features and packaging. The newest figure to join this line is Man-E-Faces, inspired by his concept design from Mark Taylor, straight from the 80s.

Man-E-Faces will keep the modern articulation and style of the Origins line, but will now include special colors, armor, and details that reflect this sleek original concept drawing. This new concept presents a more Egyptian design for the MOTU character and will include a new scepter. Man-E-Faces will also have three unique faces: a monster, a masked design, and a pharaoh design. The Masters of the Universe Origins Sketchbook Series Man-E-Faces is starting to arrive at Target Stores as well as online for $21.99.

Masters of the Universe: Origins – Sketchbook Series Man-E-Faces

"This MOTU Sketchbook Series Man-E-Faces figure is inspired by Mark Taylor concept art from the 1980s which has never previously been used for Origins action figures. This Masters of the Universe toy of the Heroic Warrior is designed at a 5.5-inch scale with the modern posability of 16 movable joints. "

"He comes with a bold, textured poncho that is removable and an elaborate scepter. His multi-faced turnable visage consists of 3 new faces. The packaging is also inspired by the original concept sketch and is display-ready. Suitable for MOTU fans 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary. The multi-faced Heroic Warrior, inspired by a vintage Mark Taylor sketch, has a unique look with a boldly colored removable poncho, white boots and belt and an elaborate scepter."

