Mattel Celebrates Disney's 100 Years of Wonder with Maleficent Doll The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration continues and this time, Mattel is joining in on the fun with a villainous new collectible

It looks like Mattel is joining in on the Disney 100th Anniversary celebration with a brand-new release. Arising from the darkness, the big bad from the 1959 classic animated film Sleeping Beauty has returned. Maleficent is the first release for Mattel's new Darkness Descends Series Doll line. Disney villain fans will be able to capture Maleficent as she turns into her deadly dragon form for this special collector edition release. Different shades of purple and green flood Maleficent's design, bringing this villain to life like never before for a glorious event. From her designs, sculpt, and window packaging, this release will be a must have doll for any Sleeping Beauty fan. Disney fans will be able to purchase the Darkness Descends Series Maleficent Doll for a whopping $150. Pre-orders will launch on April 28, 2023, at 12 PM EST right here, so set those alarms!

An Iconic Disney Villain Rises with Mattel Creations

"We're celebrating Disney's 100 Years of Wonder by showcasing Villains as they're becoming their most evil selves. Disney's Maleficent is a gloriously wicked introduction to the series. Our design team set out to create the most spellbinding version of Maleficent you've ever seen. The result captures both the fiendish fairy and fire-breathing dragon elements of her evil essence. Maleficent's iridescent wings feature astoundingly intricate scales, much like the ones embossed on her purple vinyl dress. She also stands tall in fierce dragon-claw heels."

"Since the 1959 classic movie Disney's Sleeping Beauty, Disney's Maleficent has become one of their most wickedly loved Villains. This special collector edition captures her dramatic change from fiendish fairy into a fearless fire-breathing dragon. With majestic dragon wings and green flames engulfing her scaly black and purple gown, Maleficent is depicted in mid-transformation — and Prince Phillip would do well to heed her warning. Maleficent will not go down without a fiery fight."

Disney Collector DARKNESS DESCENDS SERIES™ v Doll

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Charmeuse sleeves cut like flame edges with rising ombre flame print

Layered chiffon in transitioning green tones with flame edges also gives an ombre effect

Dragon scale embossing on purple vinyl dress

Iridescent wings with wash finish bring out dragon scale details

Fade-to-green transparent effect on her legs represents her being engulfed by flames

Luminous green dragon-claw heels accentuate her transformation

Comes with her staff and her beloved crow turned to stone

