Mattel Combines Trap-Jaw with TMNT Mousers for Turtles of Grayskull

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel unveils "Turtles of Grayskull", merging Masters of the Universe with TMNT.

Trap-Jaw gets a Baxter Stockman twist with new Mouser arm and gadgets.

Exciting 40th anniversary tribute to TMNT with Masters of the Universe Origins line.

Fans anticipate He-Man and TMNT team-up against Krang and Shredder's evil forces.

Get ready for a wild ride as Mattel is doing the impossible and bringing two legendary 80s toy lines together. In 2024, Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles world combined, giving collectors some fantastic new figures. Some of these new releases are fusion figures, combining elements from both worlds, and one of them is Trap Jaw. Trap Jaw will be getting a Baxter Stockman upgrade with his new Mouser elements. As usual, Trap Jaw will get his usual Master of the Universe designs along with some swappable hands and gadgets. One of which is a new Mouser arm that might give this baddie the upgrade to take down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This deadly team-up is exactly what makes the Turtles of Grayskull a must have series for both fans. Pre-orders for Mouse-Jaw are not live just yet, but all things Mattel can be found right here.

Trap-Jaw Gets a Baxter Stockman Upgrade from Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

