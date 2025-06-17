Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: M3GAN, mattel, monster high

Mattel Creations Boots Up New Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll

Return to Monster High with a brand new Skullector doll as the infamous killer best friend robot M3GAN has arrived

Article Summary Mattel Creations launches a Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll merging horror with collectible fashion flair.

The 10-inch M3GAN doll features 11 articulation points, removable faceplate, and screen-accurate details.

Includes iconic outfit from the M3GAN movie, code-print tights, Bruce the Robot shoes, and Bat Purse accessories.

Available now for $65, this collector’s doll arrives just in time for M3GAN 2.0’s highly anticipated movie sequel.

Mattel has gone gloriously rogue with their latest Monster High Skullector collab with M3GAN. This new crossover brings horror and fashion together with a figure inspired by the viral killer android from the M3GAN movie. With M3GAN 2.0 arriving this summer, there is no better time for her to catch up on some schoolwork. This doll channels her sinister AI charm into Monster High's signature spook-chic aesthetic, standing 10" tall and having 11 points of articulation.

Her outfit from the horror film is nicely captured in her debut with plenty of Easter eggs and updates like code-print tights, oversized bow with Skullette, and a PurRpetual Petz Bat Purse. Mattel loves to load these figures with intricate details as well, like her Mary Janes, which feature Bruce the Robot and a paper cutter blade design. Collectors can even remove M3GAN's face, showing her wicked robot face underneath. The Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll is already live on Mattel Creations for $65, so get yours today!

Mattel Creations – Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll

"WARNING: M3GAN is no ordinary doll. She is at the apex of artificial intelligence … or, in her case, artificial malevolence. Attempts to alter her code were in vain. Though she may look sweet and toy-like, she will go to any lengths necessary to maximize her objective function. She possesses myriad emergent capabilities that The Company has yet to discover, as well as a mocking attitude that suggests she's become self-aware. Do not activate M3GAN under any circumstances."

MONSTER HIGH™ SKULLECTOR™ M3GAN Doll

10 inches tall with 11 points of articulation

Outer face detaches to reveal android face underneath

Glossy circuit board dress with mesh sleeves and oversized bow

Comes with Mary Jane heels, code-print tights, and PurRpetual Petz Bat Purse

Premium, displayable packaging showcases killer dance moves

