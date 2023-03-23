Mattel Debuts Exclusive Masters of the Universe: Origins Skeleton Pack Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

A whole new set of Masters of the Universe: Origins figures are arriving throughout 2023. Fans can check out the whole list of reveals right here, and quite a few exclusive multipacks are on the way. One of which is the Masters of the Universe: Origins Skeleton Warriors Exclusive Two-Pack. These army-building skeletons have been massively teased over the year throughout the MOTU: Origin releases. Collectors have noticed them on the box art from the Castle Grayskull box art to Eternian Palace Guard Royal Defender and even seen on Wun-Dar's mini-comic. Those deadly warriors are finally here with a sweet two-pack that features them in Viking armor and glow-in-the-dark ability. The Masters of the Universe skeletons will come with an axe, sword, shield, mace, staff, and poleaxe to take on Eternia's guardians. This exclusive 2-pack is priced at $31.99, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Undead Rise from Mattel for MOTU: Origins

It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.5 inches tall (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe: Origins

16 Points of articulation

Glow-in-the-dark features

Box Contents

2 Skeleton Warrior figures

Shield

Sword

Axe

Staff

Mace

Poleaxe