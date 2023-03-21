Mattel Surprises Fans with Masters of the Universe Fall 2023 Catalog Prepare to enter Eternia once again as Mattel has announced the entire 2023 catalog of their Masters of the Universe figures

Mattel has surprised Masters of the Universe fans by releasing a 2023 catalog for all their upcoming releases. For some reason, many collectors assumed this line was dead, as fans have not seen many new releases besides a character here and there. However, Mattel has fully put that rumor to bed and has dished out an incredible line-up for 2023 with both Origins and Masterverse lines. From solo releases, to multi-packs, and deluxe figures, Mattel is embracing the power of Grayskull for this launch. The entire Masters of the Universe 2023 catalog will consist of the following:

Masters of the Universe Origins:

Young King Randor

Snake Teela

Eternia Guard Infiltrator

Slamurai

Snake Armor Man-At-Arms

Snake Trooper

Ssqueeze

Spikor

Snake Face

Dragon Blasters Skeletor

Flocked Moss Man

Mini COmic Man-E-Faces

Skeletor + Screech 2-Pack

Skeleton Warrior 2-Pack

Rulers of the Sun 3-Pack

Snake Men Bundle 4-Pack

Talon Fighter + Point Dread

Masters of the Universe Masterverse:

Mer-Man

Grizzlor

Buzz-Off

Faker

Clamp Champ

Horde Skeletor

Prince Adam

Webstor

Deluxe Ram Man

Deluxe Clawful

Oversize Whiplash

Deluxe Slushhead

New Adventures Skeletor

Masters of the Universe fans will have their hands full and wallets empty with this massive set of reveals. It looks like the Snake Men Era has finally arrived at Mattel with plenty of ssssinister villains, troopers, and a sweet 4-Pack Bundle set with He-Man. The Masterverse line is packed with plenty of heat, too, with Prince Adam, Faker, Clawful, and plenty of other classic characters getting that updated Masters of the Universe design. Mattel even has a bunch of impressive deluxe releases like Slushhead and Oversized Whiplash that are just perfection and most own pieces. The Origins and Masterverse lines are far from over, and surely some of these releases will be exclusives, and pre-orders are already starting to arrive for most of these Origins figures here and Masterverse here.