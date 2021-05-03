Star Wars Holochess Two-Creature Sets Coming From Regal Robot

May the 4th is only a day away, and Star Wars fans are already getting excited about all the news, reveals, and new collectibles arriving on the force-filled day. Regal Robot has already let fans in on their amazing new and pricey +$4,500 Star Wars Holochess 10 piece set. However, Star Wars fans have the ability to get some of these very unique pieces without breaking the bank as they announce special 2-pack sets. Four sets are getting released on May the 4th giving us four highly detail, hand-painted Dejarik Holochess monsters created from the 3D renderings of the actual props used in Star Wars; A New Hope. The four sets that are getting releases to consist of:

Set 1 – Mantellian Savrip & Kintan Strider (The Body Slam Version)

Set 2 – Molator & Houjix

Set 3 – Ghhhk & Monnok

Set 4 – K'lor'slug & Ng'ok

These sets are not just repacked pieces from the regal Robot Holochess 10-piece set as fans can get their hands on the new Mantellian Savrip & Kintan Strider piece. Just like in A New Hope, the bodyslam position is back, giving some animation back to this Holochess monster. These are still pretty pricey Star Wars collectibles, with the normal 2-packs coming in at $799 and the new body slam mold coming in at $1,199. Payment plans are offered, with orders only staying open until June 8, and fans can find them located here.

"These limited edition sets include meticulously developed prop replicas of the original stop-motion puppets used in filming the Dejarik™ sequences in the Star Wars™ Saga. Each static resin replica holochess creature is hand-painted and 1:1 scale to the props, with lineage to those original puppets! Our replicas were prototyped using the digital files that Phil Tippett's team created in 2015, when they used 3D scanning and photogrammetry of original props used in Star Wars: A New Hope™ to accurately recreate the wildly imaginative creatures he and Jon Berg hand-sculpted in 1977."

"Using these files, along with reference provided by Lucasfilm and never-before-seen photos which Phil had saved from 1977, our artists created incredibly detailed replicas, taking great care to maintain the integrity and lineage of each. We will craft every piece in this edition in the U.S.A.."

These sets are limited editions – you must reserve yours between May 4th and June 18th, 2021!

Static resin replicas, 1:1 to the original prop puppets

Developed with Lucasfilm 3D files and first-hand examination of original prop puppets

Each set includes a hand-numbered metal plaque

All figures other than the Body Slam set are free standing

Each set includes detached black museum-style bases, Body Slam set includes a bonus clear acrylic base as well a black base

Made in the U.S.A. and hand painted by our talented artists, making each a unique work of art

Includes Lucasfilm Certificate of Authenticity

Sets will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed. NOTE – we can not accommodate requested numbers or matched sets.

Expected to begin shipping in January-March 2022

For these items, we're offering a special extended payment plan in 8 monthly installments. See here for full payment plan details

To take advantage of the Payment Plan option, please click the "Order Today" button

These will be available to order 5/4/21!

Our Holochess Cafe Table is available separately, order yours today!