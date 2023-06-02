Hot Toys Takes to the Streets of Gotham with 1/6 Batman Batcycle Coming to life from the events of The Flash, a new set of collectibles have arrived from Hot Toys in glorious 1/6 scale format

Hot Toys just revealed a brand new 1/6 scale Batman figure featuring Ben Affleck's version of the Caped Crusader. Coming out of the upcoming DC Universe film The Flash, a new adventure awaits not one but two Batmen. We have already seen that Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once again, and Hot Toys is bringing him to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure which can be seen here. However, that is not the only Batman coming to life, and Hot Toys is giving him his very own Batcycle. That is right, a new 1/6 scale vehicle is on the way, inspired by its upcoming appearance from The Flash. The bike will come in at 22 inches long and will feature an LED function, adjustable handlebar, as well as rotating rubber wheels, bringing it all to life. If you plan on snagging up the Batfleck figure, then this will be must have item for your Batcave. The Batcycle be purchased in a bundle or by itself, with the bike coming in at $410, set for a December 2024 release, and can be found here.

The Flash – Batcycle 1/6th Scale Collectible Vehicle

"From the buckle of the utility belt to everything in the Batcave, Batman has stayed on top of criminals in Gotham city by having better techs than the others. One of the signature gadgets in his ever-expanding arsenal that offers great mobility through the city is the Batcycle, which allows Batman to deal with more extreme and over-the-top threats. Inspired by DC's upcoming movie The Flash, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the new Batcycle as 1/6th scale collectible vehicle crafted with attention to details."

"Based off of the exciting vehicle seen in The Flash trailer, the one-sixth scale Batcycle Collectible Vehicle is recreated with extreme precision and fine painting applications, measures 56.5cm in length, features LED light up function design (USB power operated) on head and tail lights, adjustable-degree handlebar and wheels, rotatable rubber wheels given a realistic tread pattern, an attachable vehicle ramming accessory, also highly-accurate mechanical details showcased on the side-mounted weapons, engine, frame, and exhaust, comes with display bases. Settle the situation on this crime-fighting Batcycle asap!"

The Batcycle Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentically and detailed likeness of Batcycle in The Flash

Depicts Batcycle specific features such as the engine, frame, and exhaust

Approximately 56.5cm L x 16cm W x 20.5cm H

LED light-up function design on headlight and rear signal light (USB power operated)

Detailed recreation of equipment such as articulated flaps

Adjustable-degree handlebar and wheels for making left/right turns

Rotatable rubber wheels are given a realistic tread pattern

One (1) pair of side-mounted weapons

One (1) vehicle ramming accessory

Two (2) specially designed collectible vehicle display bases

Sized to fit with Batman Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

