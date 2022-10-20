DC Comics Damian Wayne Robin Takes the Fight to Mezco Toyz

A new DC Comics figure has arrived from Mezco Toyz for their popular One:12 Collective line. Move over Batman; there is a new Robin in town as Damien Wayne takes up the mantle. The son of the Bat comes to life in a glorious format with high amounts of detail, fabric elements, and articulation. This Robin is a little more ruthless, and he with the right accessories to back that up, starting with his bo-staff, sword, bow and arrows, grapple gun, and a variety of birdarangs. As for swappable parts, DC Comics Robin comes with three swappable heads, eleven swappable hands, and a removable face mask. This figure is very impressive, and it is probably the best Robin figure on the market, even if it isn't Dick Grayson or Jason Todd. Mezco Toyz did an impressive job bringing Batman's son right off the pages of DC Comics, and he will be a necessary figure for any Batman fan. DC Comics Damien Wine Robin is priced at $95, he is set for a May – July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at most online fan-channel retailers.

"Sidekick, son, and one half of the Dynamic Duo, Robin joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Robin wears an armored tunic with 'R' insignia over his fitted bodysuit, utility belt, and hooded, serrated cape with an integrated posing wire. The Boy Wonder comes with 3 head portraits with various expressions. Robin is more than equipped to defend Gotham City on his own and comes complete with multiple birdarangs, katana, bow and arrows, bo staff, and more.

Damian Wayne is a rebellious troublemaker who's been trained by assassins since birth. Assuming the mantle of Robin and using his lethal skill set and marginal sense of mercy, he no longer needs Batman to protect him from the criminals of Gotham."

The One: 12 Collective DC Comics Robin Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of bow holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of katana/bo staff holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of birdarang holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) relaxed hand (L)



COSTUME:

Hooded, serrated cape with integrated posing wire

Face mask (removable)

Armored tunic with 'R' insignia

Fitted bodysuit

Wrist gauntlets

SAP gloves

Utility belt (removable)

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) bo staff

One (1) katana

One (1) bow

Three (3) arrows

Three (3) small birdarangs

Two (2) medium birdarangs

One (1) large birdarang

One (1) birdarang throwing FX

One (1) grapple gun wrist mount with open hook & integrated posing wire (attaches to wrist)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Robin figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.