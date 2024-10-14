Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x TMNT Donatello Figure

Step into the ultimate crossover event with Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as new figures has arrived

Article Summary Mattel launches new Donatello figure in the Masters of the Universe x TMNT crossover series for collectors.

Donatello features a new armor design, flaming bow staff, and retro-style packaging for nostalgic fans.

Highly poseable 5.5-inch figures with 16 articulation points offer creative, action-packed play opportunities.

Pre-order the Masters of the Universe Donatello figure now for $20.99, with a January 2025 release.

Mattel's new Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has been a hit for both fans of the iconic franchises. World collides with this set of collectibles, taking on Eternia and the sewers of New York City for a new heroic adventure of He-Man and his allies with the radical, pizza-loving Ninja Turtles. Mattel has combined the unique aesthetics of both universes, offering reimagined designs of classic characters. We have already seen quite a bit of these figures so far, but now they are back with one new updated release, including those radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Donatello is getting a brand new release with new armor, a new flaming bow staff, and a head sculpt featuring his purple bandana. It is nice to see new versions of these characters arrive, and collectors can bring this new Masters of the Universe Donatello for $20.99. Pre-orders are already live for with a January 2025 release and be on the lookout for more figures like the new Raphael.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Donatello

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures by Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Features 5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents Donatello figure

Hood

Mask

Bo staff

2 Staff end pieces

2 Effect pieces

Shell

