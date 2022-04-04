Mattel Saves the Environment with MEGA BLOKS Green Town Sets

Mattel has been a busy bee when it comes to protecting the environment as they announce another eco-friendly collectible. Dealing from the popular MEGA BLOKS line, Mattel has revealed its new Green Town line. Dedicated to builders ages 1 and up, these special MEGA BLOKS sets are the first-ever available at mass retail that is certified CarbonNeutral. Four sets will be released in the Green Town and each set will feature a minimum of 56% plant-based materials as well as a minimum of 26% International Sustainability with certified Carbon Certification bio-circular plastics.

Kids will be able to build MEGO BLOKS in style while learning about important green behaviors like the Charge & Go Bus that teaches Green Commuting. We also have Sort & Recycle Squad for Waste Sorting, Grow & Protect Farm for Local Produce, and even Build & Learn Eco House for the use of Renewable Energy. With new eco-friendly packaging, fun creative sets, and created eco-friendly materials, Mattel is changing the world one set at a time and Green Town is all very impressive for being created from plant-based materials. The MEGA BLOKS Green Town sets vary in price for each set between $15-33, and all can be found for pre-order right here. Go Green!

"New MEGA BLOKS Green Town™ Line – MEGA, the global leader in preschool construction toys, is helping to create a brighter, more sustainable future with MEGA BLOKS Green Town, the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral. Just in time for Earth Month, four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets support a greener way to play for little builders ages 1 and up in the following ways:

Each playset, like the Build & Learn Eco House ™ and the Grow & Protect Farm, is made from specifically a minimum of 56% plant-based materials and a minimum of 26% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC*) certified bio-circular plastics (mass balance approach**).

Each product is certified CarbonNeutral by Natural Capital Partners , the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. To achieve the CarbonNeutral product certification, MEGA purchased carbon offsets (less than 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents) from the Darkwood Forests Conservation project in Canada.

Packaging is created with 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper or paperboard, plus soy-based inks and water-based varnishes to enhance recyclability.

Each set is designed to help teach green behaviors through play patterns, like waste sorting, using electric transport, protecting honey bees and choosing renewable energy sources.

Green Town building sets are available for pre-order on Amazon.com and have achieved the e-tailers Climate Pledge Friendly label."