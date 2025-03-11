Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mattel, wwe

You Can't See Me John Cena Gets New WWE Elite Collection Exclusive

Walmart Collector Con 2025 arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles, including WWE Elite John Cena

Article Summary Discover WWE's exclusive John Cena figure at Walmart Collector Con, celebrating his iconic "You Can't See Me" moment.

Featuring 25 articulation points, transparent elements bring Cena's famous catchphrase to life like never before.

Mattel's release includes swappable heads, hands, and accessories for ultimate Cena fan interaction.

Pre-order the $22.99 figure, set for a July 2025 release, and elevate your WWE Elite Collection.

WWE superstar John Cena's iconic "You Can't See Me" taunt has become a cultural phenomenon as he becomes untouchable in the ring. The gesture involves Cena waving his hand in front of his face, which originated back in 2005 during the production of his new theme song. He modified a dance move suggested by his younger brother, but he added his own twist. This adaptation has since evolved into his signature taunt, accompanied by the phrase "You Can't See Me." Over time, this catchphrase has easily transcended wrestling, solidifying Cena's presence in popular culture as the "invisible" man. WWE fans can now own the invisible man as Mattel creates one of the coolest WWE Elite Collection figures with a new "invisible" 6" figure.

Featuring 25 points of articulation, this figure will have translucent elements, taking his catchphrase to new levels. John Cena will also come with three swappable heads, a removable hat, a second pair of hands, and dog tags. The packaging that Mattel has used is even better, showing an invisible John Cena on the front. This WWE Elite Collection release will be a Walmart Exclusive for the upcoming Walmart Collector Con. Pre-orders are set to arrive on 3/14 at 10 AM EST for $22.99 and a July 2025 release date.

WWE Elite John Cena Action Figure, Greatest Hits 2025,

"Recreate signature moves and ring entrances with the WWE Elite Collection action figures. Each 6-inch-tall figure features deluxe articulation, TrueFX detailing, swappable hands and iconic accessories for collectors to display in authentic poses or kids to play out memorable matches. WWE fans can collect favorite Superstar figures from RAW, Friday Night Smackdown, NXT and WWE Legends. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary."

WWE Elite Collection action figures bring WWE Superstars to life in 6-inch scale!

Each figure features highly detailed TrueFX technology for life-like facial features!

Recreate signature moves and dynamic poses with 25 points of articulation!

Includes interchangeable hands and iconic accessories for play and display!

WWE fans can find a favorite Superstar figure or can collect them all (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!