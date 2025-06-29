Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, iron studios

Iron Studios Unveils Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka 1/10 Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including Avatar: The Last Airbender

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new limited edition Sokka 1/10 scale statue from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The statue features Sokka in his Water Tribe winter outfit alongside Momo, standing 8.1 inches tall.

Highly detailed and crafted for collectors, it captures Sokka’s iconic boomerang and icy base design.

Available now for preorder at $219.99, the statue ships Q1 2026 for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans.

Sokka is the boomerang-wielding and wisecracking hero from Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. Sock joins his sister Katara and the newly awoken Avatar, Aang, on a mission to help him learn his powers and bring peace to the land. Though a non-bender, Sokka's unique and tactical thinking has helped the group out from time to time. Sokka's arc peaks during the Day of Black Sun invasion, where he leads a multi-tribal assault, and later on, even mentors a new generation of warriors. He is a necessary member of the Avatar: The Last Airbender team, and Iron Studios is putting him in the spotlight with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Standing 8.1" tall, Sokka and Momo are together on a nicely crafted and icy-themed statue. Return to the Water Nation with his signature winter gear, animated design, and signature boomerang. Iron Studios did a great job bringing Sokka to life for their latest Avatar: The Last Airbender statue that is already up for preorder at $219.99 and set for a Q1 2026 release.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!