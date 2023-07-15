Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, mattel, minecraft, sdcc exclusive

Avatar & Minecraft Mattel SDCC Exclusives Announced

More Mattel SDCC exclusives to reveal today, as Avatar The Last Airbender and Minecraft take center stage today.

Avatar the Last Airbender and Minecraft will be well represented at the Mattel booth at SDCC this year, as both properties will have brand new exclusives, joining the WWE Muhammad Ali figure set. Avatar will get the Little People treatment, which has seen a boom in interest as of late, while a Minecraft Diamond Level Panda will be available as well. Both of these items will be for sale at the Mattel Creations booth and on the Creations site itself starting on July 21st. The Little People set will run you $30, while the Minecraft Panda will cost you $35. You can see both and get more details below.

Avatar & Minecraft Are Always Good Exclusives To Grab

Our stunning set recreates the moment when siblings Katara and Sokka find a boy frozen in an iceberg. When they release him, they learn he is Aang, the last Airbender, and the lost Avatar – but this also emits a power burst seen miles away, setting up the brilliant saga. This set includes three figures: Katara and Sokka in their winter gear and a blue Aang suspended in a sculpted iceberg blister. The package also features a customizable viewing option.

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Avatar The Last Airbender: The Boy In The Iceberg

3-figure set includes exclusive versions of Katara, Sokka, and Aang as they first appeared in the series

Aang figure suspended in blue-tinted, snow-flocked sculpted blister

Front of pack features customizable view with siblings in canoe or on icebergs

Back of pack depicts Uncle Iroh and Zuko figures (not included)

Gold Label*

Package dimensions: 7.5" W x 2.375" D x 11" H

Spawned in the Minecraft Jungle Biome comes the adorable Diamond Level Panda Figure. This cute and cuddly mob figure has a love for cake (and bamboo) and comes with five different faces with different expressions from the game. Any Minecraft fan will adore this figure brought from the pixelated game to real life.

Minecraft Diamond Level Panda Figure

Features five different faces with worried, weak, playful, aggressive, and lazy expressions

Comes with bamboo stalk and smooshy kraton cake for when your panda gets hungry

12 inches tall x 4 inches wide x 4 inches deep

Comes in stackable packaging with fold-out leaves to resemble the Bamboo Jungle

Limited edition of only 5,000 made

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!