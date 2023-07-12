Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, sdcc exclusive, wwe, wwe ultimates

Muhammad Ali Becomes A SDCC Exclusive WWE Ultimate Figure

Mattel and the WWE team over there have one the cooler SDCC exclusives this year, a Ultimates two pack of the GOAT Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali is the greatest of all-time, and now thanks to Mattel, he is a SDCC exclusive. The WWE team has made a two pack Ultimates set of Ali as a referee and in his famous boxing gear. This follows some of the team's other amazing exclusives the last few years, like the Slim Jim Macho Man, Mr. T, A GI Joe gear Sgt. Slaughter, and last year's No Holds Barred set. Ali comes loaded with swappable parts and his entrance robe. They really nailed the likeness here, and this is a perfect exclusive. Not one that is needed for collections, but one that can be a fun centerpiece. The Mattel WWE team just gets it. Check out the figures below.

WWE & Muhammad Ali Have So Much History

"Muhammad Ali is one of the most famous boxers in history due to his dominance in the ring and persona outside of the squared circle. This storied athlete is now immortalized in an Ultimate Edition Action Figure set featuring two iconic looks: Championship Boxer and WWE Referee from the very first WrestleMania."

WWE® Ultimate Edition Muhammad Ali™ Action Figure Set

Includes two figures: Boxer and Referee

30+ points of articulation

Includes multiple heads and hands

Specially designed celebratory packaging

I love that they included the boxing figure. I need more iconic sports personalities in figure form. Nobody is really doing it. We had a wave of Starting Lineups last year, but those were modern athletes. I guess the only way we will ever get them from Mattel is from an association with WWE. In any case, this two pack costs $70, an if you are not in attendance at the show, you can get this pack on Mattel Creations starting July 21st.

