Mattel Steps Into Oz with New Wicked Dolls with Elphaba and Glinda

Step into the magical world of Oz as the Broadway musical Wicked is coming to the big screen and Mattel has new dolls for the film

Elphaba's doll features her iconic witch hat, broom, satchel, and detailed black dress with purple undertones.

Glinda's doll dazzles in a pink ballgown, tiara, and wand, capturing her signature look from the movie.

Both deluxe dolls stand 12 inches tall with 11 points of articulation and are available for pre-order at $39.99.

Wicked is a musical Broadway adaptation of Gregory Maguire's iconic novel and helps reimagine the world of The Wizard of Oz. However, this version of the story features the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba in Oz. This musical made its debut on the stage in 2003 and has become one of the most successful and beloved musicals of all time. One of the most significant parts of Wicked is the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda the Good Witch, and this relationship is about to come to life as Wicked is coming to theaters.

To help celebrate the return to Oz, Mattel has unveiled a brand new set of deluxe dolls featuring Elphaba and Glinda. Sending roughly 12 inches tall, these dolls feature 11 points of articulation in screen-accurate detail to both beloved characters from the land of Oz. The soon-to-be Wicked Witch is staying true to her name with her iconic witch hat, broom, and satchel. Glinda makes a pink statement with are pink ball ground, blonde hair, as well as a wand and tiara. These special Deluxe Wicked dolls are already up for pre-order (Glinda and Elphaba) for $39.99 each and are set for a late September 2024 release.

Return to Oz with Mattel's New Wicked Dolls

"Inspired by the film Wicked from Universal, the deluxe Elphaba fashion doll captures her most magical look from the movie! Elphaba is adorned with a dramatic cape that sweeps over her beautiful sheer black dress with purple undertones and the signature boots in which she traverses the Land of Oz. Capturing a true-to-movie look, the Wicked Witch of the West styles her long braided hair into a low ponytail and has her iconic hat, broom, and satchel."

"Inspired by Universal Pictures' Wicked, the deluxe Glinda fashion doll captures her iconic magical look! Glinda is embellished in her voluminous, ruffled pink ballgown with iridescent foil bubble details, ready to mesmerize the Land of Oz. Glinda the Good Witch doll has her wand and tiara. Her full blonde hair is styled in curls, and statement earrings complement and capture her premium look."

