Mattel Unveils Exclusive Masters of the Universe: Origins Vultak

A new Club Grayskull exclusive has already been revealed as a Vulktak makes his presence known with the Masters of the Universe

Inspired by She-Ra's 40th anniversary, Vultak boasts retro design and intricate detailing.

Features 16 articulation points, detachable wings, a Zootron robot guard, and mini comics.

Pre-orders open March 24, 2025, 12 PM EST exclusively on Mattel Creations for members.

Mattel is moving pretty fast with their new Masters of the Universe Club Grayskull program, as the new exclusive figure has arrived. Vultak is a lesser-known but intriguing villain in the Masters of the Universe franchise, who is primarily from the She-Ra: Princess of Power animated series. He is a member of the Evil Horde and serves as Hordak's enforcer, who seems to specialize in capturing rare and exotic creatures. Vultak captures these creatures for imprisonment and sends them to the Fright Zone. Mattel has now unleashed this deadly foe as the latest exclusive Masters of the Universe: Origins figure that is offered exclusively to Club Grayskull members.

Vultak features a bat-like appearance with bird-like wings and talon-like hands. Standing 5.5" tall and having 16 points of articulation, this villain comes with removable wings, a Zootron robot guard, and mini Masters of the Universe comics. This release seems fitting for Vultrak to arrive for the 40th anniversary of She-Ra: Princess of Power, and pre-orders will be offered for members only on March 24, 2025, at 12 PM EST on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe MOTU Origins Vultak Action Figure

"To celebrate the 40th anniversary of She-Ra: Princess of Power, we've brought Vultak to the Origins line. Introduced in 1985 as Hordak's cowardly zookeeper, our bumbling fool sneers with a classic cartoon look, and features detachable wings and taloned feet that enable him to patrol Etheria's skies and capture the innocent creatures of the Forest of Freedom. An accompanying metallic Zootron robot serves as a prison guard, keeping stock of all Hordak's specimens in the Fright Zone."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Vultak™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall, with 16 points of articulation

Features detachable sculpted wings

Zootron robot guard included

Also comes with mini comic

