Mattel Unveils Limited Edition Bad Robot Plush SDCC 2022 Exclusive

Mattel has a pretty incredible presence at this year's San Diego Comic Con 2022 event. They are truly defining what it means to have convention exclusives, and they have plenty this year. From Masters of the Universe, Jurassic Park, Hot Wheels, and so much more, there is something for everyone this year. In preparation for the annual event, Mattel is contouring the annual event of their own with 12 Days of Fandom. New reveals are coming each day of the 12 Days of Fandom, and a new one has arrived with a collaboration collectible with legendary director JJ Abrams and Mattel Creations. The Bad Robot Plush has arrived, and this adorable little bot brings Abrams company's mascot to life like never before.

"Bad Robots need hugs, too. Mattel Creations and JJ Abrams tinker together to bring the production company's mischievous mascot to life in its first ever plush form. With its rustic red pebbled material, longing yellow eyes, and bendable arms and legs – this Bad Robot is built with love and a premium collectible that's happy in your arms or on display. The Bad Robot Plush collectible is 19 inches tall and can stand alone with bendable arms and legs for posing. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity."

All of the Bad Robot's features are included in his unique design, red deco, and eerie yellow eyes. As stated, he will feature bendable limbs allowing for fans and collectors to pose him up how they like. Mattel has also included a Certificate of Authenticity showing off that this certifies the collaboration pieces with printed JJ Abrams signature. If you are a Bad Robot or JJ Abrams fan, this limited edition plush is for you. No price has been revealed, but he is up for purchase today (7/20) at San Diego Comic Con. He will also be released online at Mattel Creations on 7/22 at 9 AM PT.