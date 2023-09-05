Posted in: Mattel | Tagged: harry potter, mattel, Warner Bros

Mattel Casts a Spell with New Harry Potter Doll Design Collection

The Magic from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is back as Mattel has unveiled their new Designer Doll Collection

Get ready to embark on a magical journey like never before, as Mattel Creations has unveiled a very enchanting new set of collectibles. Introducing the Harry Potter Design Doll Collection, which is here to help celebrate Warner Bros.' 100th anniversary. This spellbinding collection brings some iconic wizards to like but as new meticulously crafted dolls. There is no one better to kick off this line than The Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter. Step into the Wizarding World once again with this magically crafted doll that stands 10" tall and is featured in his pajamas with his wand at the ready and wearing the Cloak of Invisibility. A Certificate of Authenticity will be included with Harry Potter, and he is priced at $65. Pre-orders arrive right here on September 8, 2023, at 12 PM EST, and be on the lookout for the other Harry Potter Design Collection releases with Dumbledore and Voldemort.

Harry Potter Design Collection from Mattel Creations

"We're bringing the magic back with the Harry Potter™ Design Collection, featuring three characters from the iconic series reimagined into collector dolls. The first doll in our iconic series is Harry Potter himself. The "Boy Who Lived" is back in a lifelike doll for collectors. From his iconic pajamas and lightning bolt scar to the Cloak of Invisibility, we created this doll to appeal to all Harry Potter fans."

"Relive the magic of Hogwarts and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. with the Harry Potter™ Design Collection. The first of three iconic collector dolls in the collection, the world-famous Harry Potter is wearing his iconic striped pajamas, along with his Cloak of Invisibility."

Harry Potter™ Design Collection HARRY POTTER ™ Doll

High-quality doll with premium finishes and materials

Comes wearing pajamas, glasses, wand, and Cloak of Invisibility

Harry stands at 10 inches tall

Textured packaging with gold colored foil and story details for display

Certificate of Authenticity included

"Doll cannot stand alone. Comes with doll stand. Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)"

