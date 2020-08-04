Funko Teams Up With McDonalds for New Line of Pop Vinyls

Funko Ad Icon fans are in for a big surprise as they announce the long awaited Mcdonald's team-up. Finally, after all this time some of your favorite McLovin' characters are here. So far 5 Funko Pops have been announced with the lovable clown Ronald McDonald, Grimace, the Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and Officer Big Mac. All 5 characters are packed with adorable details and lots of character. They will be sold as a limited edition 5-pack and sold individually. Fans of the Golden Arches will not want to miss out on this delicious collectible.

Funko fans have waited a long time for this team up are already being bought up like crazy. The special edition 5-pack can be found here but has already sold out. Like usual, the Funko set randomly went live days ago and was eaten up instantly by bots. There could be a restock after on as many previous customers had their 5-packs cut down to list 2 per customer. As for the single they can be found here and are expected for an August release. Funko fans can keep their eyes peeled with the Golden Arches Unlimited for a hopeful restock as well. Of this release, it does seem like the 5-Pack is the more sought after set than the single releases. Going off of the Funko Fun TV release from SDCC 2020, they did mention that the 5-pack will also be sold at the Funko Shop at a later date. The Funko Shop has only gone down hill since its newest "update" so getting this 5-pack will be a true hassle on its own but will totally be a worthy centerpiece to any Ad Icon Pop collection.

"Funko has partnered with McDonald's to bring you Pop! Ad Icons: McDonald's. Order as a 5-pack while supplies last OR as individual figures."