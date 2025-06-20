Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

McFarlane Reprints Marvel Tales #223 with New Spider-Man Statue

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as a new selection of collectible statues are coming soon from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1:6 scale Spider-Man statue inspired by Marvel Tales #223 cover art.

The statue features Spider-Man battling Doctor Octopus, complete with dynamic comic-style backdrop.

Includes a reprint of Marvel Tales #223, reviving a classic Amazing Spider-Man story from 1989.

Pre-orders are open now for $59.99, with the collectible set to release in July 2025 for fans and collectors.

Marvel Tales is a classic comic book series that was published by Marvel Comics, serving primarily as a reprint title. This allowed newer and older readers the chance to revisit iconic stories from Marvel's early days. The series became best known for reprinting The Amazing Spider-Man issues, allowing collectors to catch up on those adventures of Peter Parker at an inexpensive price. These issues featured vibrant covers with faithful reproductions of original art and dialogue. One of which was Marvel Tales #223, which was released in 1989 and reprinted The Amazing Spider-Man #60.

McFarlane Toys now brings the artwork of #223 to life with a new 1:6 scale statue. Of course, this artwork is one of Todd McFarlane's very own covers, which is an iconic design for the sensational webhead. The cover features Spider-Man trying to evade the deadly tentacles of Doctor Octopus, which have all been faithfully captured for this release. From Spidey Senses going off, deadly tentacles, and even a comic-book themed backdrop, this 1:6 statue has it all. McFarlane even included a reprint of Marvel Tales #223 to help get new and older comic book collectors back into the swing of things. Pre-orders for the new Spider-Man 1:6 statue are already live for $59.99, and it is set for a July 2025 release.

Spider-Man 1:6 Statue Scene & Comic (Marvel Tales #223)

"When the mechanical arms of Dr. Octopus are put on display at New York's Museum of Natural Science, Otto Octavius uses his mental link to them to command them to go to prison where he is being held prisoner and bust him out."

Product Features:

Inspired by MARVEL TALES #223 cover artwork

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Also includes MARVEL TALES #223 reprint comic book

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

