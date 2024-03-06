Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman
McFarlane Toys Announces Superman: Ghosts of Krypton Page Punchers
McFarlane Toys debuts a new set of Page Punchers with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton as the Phantom Zone awaits
McFarlane Toys is back for a new DC Direct Page Punchers wave of 7" figures with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton. This new wave of figures takes Superman on a new adventure into the Phantom Zone, where he will come across new villains and allies from the Man of Steel mythos. Each figure will come with a brand new DC Comics story, with four parts making up the entire mini-series, each part of the series will come with a different figure. Superman kicks things off with a brand new Page Punchers figure that gives him some deadly battle armor. This figure is all over the place, but the armor is removable, which is a first for McFarlane Toys. It will be interesting to see if the removable armor will work with other DC Multiverse figures out there. On top of that, Kal-El will feature a new fabric cape and a newly designed Kryptonian set of armor. Each Ghosts of Krypton figure is priced at $24.99, they are set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online. Be on the lookout for more figures in the wave with Earth-2 Superman, the Ghost of Zod, and Brainiac.
Superman Gets New Battle Armor For Ghosts of Krypton
"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod™ seeking salvation, Superman™ embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac™ drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod™, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel™, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."
- Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play
- Superman is based on the exclusive included comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys
- Includes detachable armor and a figure display base
- Includes collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back
