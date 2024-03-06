Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Announces Superman: Ghosts of Krypton Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys debuts a new set of Page Punchers with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton as the Phantom Zone awaits

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys Superman: Ghosts of Krypton with detailed 7” figures.

Superman battles in Kryptonian armor, include Brainiac and General Zod.

Figures feature up to 22 points of articulation and removable armor.

Set for May 2024 release; pre-orders available at $24.99 each.

McFarlane Toys is back for a new DC Direct Page Punchers wave of 7" figures with Superman: Ghosts of Krypton. This new wave of figures takes Superman on a new adventure into the Phantom Zone, where he will come across new villains and allies from the Man of Steel mythos. Each figure will come with a brand new DC Comics story, with four parts making up the entire mini-series, each part of the series will come with a different figure. Superman kicks things off with a brand new Page Punchers figure that gives him some deadly battle armor. This figure is all over the place, but the armor is removable, which is a first for McFarlane Toys. It will be interesting to see if the removable armor will work with other DC Multiverse figures out there. On top of that, Kal-El will feature a new fabric cape and a newly designed Kryptonian set of armor. Each Ghosts of Krypton figure is priced at $24.99, they are set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online. Be on the lookout for more figures in the wave with Earth-2 Superman, the Ghost of Zod, and Brainiac.

Superman Gets New Battle Armor For Ghosts of Krypton

"Haunted by the vision of a spectral General Zod™ seeking salvation, Superman™ embarks on a perilous journey into the Phantom Zone, where Kal-El discovers an army of deadly Brainiac™ drones! Superman soon learns that Val-Zod™, the Superman of Earth-2, has also been lured to the Zone by ghosts from the past. Although powerless in the Phantom Zone, the Men of Steel™, donning protective Kryptonian armor suits, vow to vanquish Brainiac and the menacing mechanical army."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is based on the exclusive included comic "Superman: Ghosts of Krypton" designed by McFarlane Toys

Includes detachable armor and a figure display base

Includes collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

