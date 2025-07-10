Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Continues the Bat-Family with Batgirl (Stephanie Brown)

A Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon the DC Multiverse, but McFarlane Toys is still summoning heroes to your collection like Batgirl

Article Summary Stephanie Brown's Batgirl finally joins McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse 7” figure lineup.

Features her signature black and purple costume, fabric cape, and detailed sculpting.

Includes a digital collectible, art card, grapple gun, batarang, and base for display.

Pre-orders live now at $29.99; adds a fan-favorite Batgirl to your Batman collection.

A new wave of DC Digital is on the way from McFarlane Toys, combining physical and digital collectibles once again. Despite the odd digital aspect, this line has given collectibles plenty of deep cut DC Comics figures. Now, a new one arises to join your Batman collection with another member of the Bat-Family, Stephanie Brown. Stephanie Brown's time as Batgirl began in Batgirl (vol. 3) #1 (2009) and marked a major turning point in her journey. Formerly known as Spoiler and briefly Robin, Stephanie takes up the Batgirl mantle after Cassandra Cain abandons it. Mentored by Barbara Gordon (the original Batgirl). Stephanie brought a unique blend of optimism, humor, and plenty of grit to the role.

McFarlane Toys has finally added her to the DC multiverse upon this final Crisis, featuring her black and purple costume with a fabric hood and cape. She will come with a grapple gun and a Batarang, the signature Batman accessories, along with a collectible card and digital code. Priced at $29.99, pre-orders for Batgirl (Stephanie Brown) are already live and selling out fast, so get yours while you can.

Batgirl (Stephanie Brown) with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible

"As Batgirl, Stephanie fought crime on her college campus at Gotham University™ with the help of her own Oracle of sorts—computer expert Proxy. Thanks to a grant from Batman™, Inc., Batgirl set up shop in her own Batcave™-like hideout she called Firewall."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DC™ comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Accessories include Grapple gun, batarang and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ figures

