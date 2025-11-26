Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Rivals, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New Marvel Rivals 1/6 Scale Venom Statue

The world of Marvel Rivals finally comes to life as McFarlane Toys brings the hit video game to life with new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Venom statue inspired by Marvel Rivals video game.

Venom features a bulky game-accurate design and exclusive suit details from Marvel Rivals.

Includes a collectible art card and Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book for added context.

Pre-orders are live for $59.99, with the Marvel Rivals Venom statue releasing December 2025.

Venom is one of Spider-Man's most iconic villains, but in the past few years, he has reached anti-hero status. The character is the result of a fusion between Eddie Brock, a disgraced journalist, and an alien symbiote who was introduced during Marvel Comics' Secret Wars. The symbiote first bonded with Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man, granting him enhanced abilities and a sleek black suit; however, he rejected it after it began to alter his behavior. The symbiote, feeling betrayed, would soon find Eddie Brock, with the two binding over their hatred for Peter Parker.

Venom is now back with a new 1/6 scale statue from McFarlane Toys that is inspired by his appearance in the hit video game Marvel Rivals. Cosmic mischief has impacted the Marvel Multiverse, with heroes and villains clashing against one another to save the multiverse. Venom features his more bulky character design with some alterations to his suit for the game, which McFarlane Toys captured quite nicely. The collectible will also feature a copy of the Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book from Marvel Comics, providing fans with more context and backstory for the game. Pre-orders are now live for $59.99, and symbiote brute is set to arrive in December 2025.

Venom (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Using his symbiote-enhanced body as the perfect living weapon, Eddie Brock and his alien ally stand ever-ready to unleash vicious attacks upon anyone he deems an enemy. Those ensnared by Venom's tentacles have no choice but to surrender to this insatiable predator."

Inspired by Marvel Rivals.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Stands approximately 9.5" tall.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Includes Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

