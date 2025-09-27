Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Harley Quinn Crowdfunding DC Figure

A New Crowdfunding Campaign has arrived from McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new Harley Quinn figure from Suicide Squad

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a Harley Quinn Suicide Squad figure via its Drawing Board crowdfunding platform

Four unlockable tiers include standard, deluxe, Joker figure, and a classic comic Harley Quinn variant

Exclusive accessories feature extra heads, hands, weapons, temporary tattoos, and mini movie posters

Pricing ranges from $29.99 to $69.99, with pledges accepted until October 28, 2026 for all Harley Quinn fans

McFarlane Toys' Collectors Club Drawing Board is a crowdfunding platform that brings the toys right to collectors to help bring them into reality. McFarlane Toys has already used this platform with a few DC Comics releases, like the recently dropped Justice League Batmobile campaign. It looks like another campaign is already live as Harley Quinn is ready for action with a new Margo Robbie-inspired figure from Suicide Squad. This crowdfund will feature four unlockable tiers, with the first being a standard DC Multiverse figure showing off Harley Quinn in her outfit. The film with a baseball bat, gun, and tattoos. However, things get a little more interesting with the other tiers, like Tier 2, which gives Harley extra heads, weapons, hands, extra arms, and a jacket.

This is a pretty impressive figure, but DC Comics fans can then go for Tier 3, which gives them a Jared Leto Joker figure, as he is featured in his tuxedo outfit. The last Tier 4 is everything above, but a second Harley Quinn figure is included with a new Classic Comic design. The prices on this Drawing Board Program are pretty amazing as well, with $29.99 for the standard, $34.99 for the Deluxe, $49.99 with Joker, and the 3-Pack for $69.99. The Harley Quinn (Suicide Squad) DC Multiverse campaign is already live and will run until October 28, 2026, so back one while you can!

HARLEY QUINN – 2016 DC movie "Suicide Squad"

"Sometimes the only way to stay sane is to go a little crazy" -Harley Quinn. McFarlane Toys seeks to produce Harley Quinn 7" scale figure as portrayed in the 2016 DC film "Suicide Squad". With each subsequent tier, you can add additional accessories, The Joker 7" scale Suicide Squad figure and classic comic Harley Quinn 7" scale figure."

"All levels will include a Movie Mini Poster, Harley inspired Temporary Tattoos, Art Card, movie-inspired Backdrop, and logo base. You can pledge your support for the project today! You will not be charged until campaign close. *Prototypes and artist rendering shown are subject to change."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!