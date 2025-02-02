Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, joker, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New The Joker: Folie à Deux DC Direct Statue

Coming to life from the chaos and madness of Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur Fleck is back at McFarlane Toys with a a new statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces a new Joker: Folie à Deux statue, inspired by the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The statue captures Arthur Fleck's transformation in intricate detail, standing 12" tall and made of polyresin.

Despite mixed film reviews, fans can pre-order this statue for $299.99 with a June 2025 release date.

This limited edition piece is hand-numbered, appealing to collectors of DC Direct figures and statues.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to the widely popular Joker (2019), starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. The film adds to the DC Comics mythos surrounding the mystery of the Clown Prince of Crime. However, this sequel focuses on the ideology behind the man and his following in Gotham City. Due to the film title, there are also psychological elements featured, like the shared delusional disorder between himself and Lee Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. Unlike the previous film, this one featured musical elements, adding a weird yet unique twist to the dark psychological drama, which pretty much fell flat.

That is not stopping McFarlane Toys, though, as Arthur Fleck is taking to the stage as the Joker once again with a new DC Direct statue. This new 1/6 scale statue comes in at roughly 12" tall and showcases Arthur in his full costume, as seen in Joker: Folie à Deux. Despite the chaos of the sequel film, this statue is highly detailed and captures Arthur, an iconic version of this Clown that fans of the first film will appreciate. Pre-orders are already live for this Folie à Deux statue with a $299.99 price tag and June 2025 release.

Joker: Folie à Deux – McFarlane Toys x DC Direct Statue

"Reckoning with the chaos he unleashed as Joker, Arthur Fleck struggles with his dual identity while at Arkham State Hospital awaiting trial. His life is further complicated by Lee Quinzel, a music therapy patient who falls in love with Joker, reawakening the music inside Arthur."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 12.33" tall (including base)

1:6th Scale Statue

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on the Joker: Folie à Deux film

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

