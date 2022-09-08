Mortal Kombat XI Shadow of Spawn Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Spawn is bigger and better than ever as Todd McFarlane has expanded his world with Spawn's Universe. Not only are there new comics, but we have seen new heroes, villains, and plenty of new collectibles to buy. McFarlane Toys has kicked off a new set of Spawn's Universe figures, that have really been flying off shelves. However, that is not the only line we have seen Spawn in, and it looks like Al Simmons is back in the world of Mortal Kombat! Coming out of the DLC from Mortal Kombat 11 another skin comes to 7" action figure with the arrival of Shadow of Spawn. Al Simmons with a brand new sculpt along with new attachable chain accessories. MK11 Spawn is priced at $19.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are located here. Be sure to collect some of the other MK11 Spawn skins as well to really bring the power of heaven and hell to your shelves.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Spawn is featured in his Shadow of Spawn skin as seen in the video game Mortal Kombat 11

Includes two attachable chain accessories, and base

Showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures