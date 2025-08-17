Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Unveils Gold Label DC Comics Obsidian (Infinity Inc #16)
The Crisis of the DC Multiverse continues but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they continue to debut new DC Comics figures
Infinity Inc. is a superhero team published by DC Comics, first appearing in Infinity Inc. #1 in March 1984. Created by Roy Thomas, Jerry Ordway, and Mike Machlan, the series was designed as a way to continue the legacy of the Justice Society of America (JSA) by introducing a new generation of young heroes, many of whom were the children or protégés of JSA members. One of whom was Obsidian (Todd Rice), who first appeared in All-Star Squadron #25 (1983) and is the son of Alan Scott (the Golden Age Green Lantern) and the villain Thorn. Alongside his twin sister Jade, he was a founding member of Infinity Inc., and now he is joining the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse.
A new DC Comics Gold Label figure has arrived, bringing Obsidian to life and capturing his classic costume, as seen in Infinity Inc. He will come with a fabric cape, swappable hands, a necklace, a comic book backdrop, and a display base. Sadly, no accessories to showcase his shadow-based powers are included, but he does get a collectible art card. Pre-orders for DC Comics Obsidian are already live for $27.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store with an October 2025 release.
