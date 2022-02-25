Buzz Lightyear Blasts on in with Huge Assortment of Toys from Mattel

A Buzz Lightyear origin film is on the way as the new Disney and Pixar film Lightyear is set to hit theaters on June 17, 2022. This long-awaited film will give Toy Story fans the back story to the iconic Space Ranger that captivated the screen in 1995. The way it was described is that this is the film that Andy watched that began the popularity and rise of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films. It looks like Lightyear is going to have it all with the classic white and green suit, Star Commander, and even Zurg! No one knows what adventures await us, but Mattel is giving fans a look at some of their upcoming toys and collectibles for the space adventure.

There are some nice heavy-hitting collectibles in this set of reveals with the Hyperspeed Series, the Blast and Battle XL ship, a Companion Sox Plush, and of course, the Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear Figure. All of these sweet toys are unique, giving Toy Story fans some new realistic depiction of the Space Ranger. The collectible ships are probably my favorite new release, along with that fantastic Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear. Unlike previous 12" Buzz figures this one features a new realistic design, a real vapor trail, a new jetpack model, and a sensor that actives lights and sounds when he is air. All of Mattel's new line-up of Lightyear figures and toys are expected to release in Fall 2022. Be sure to check out all of the other new releases coming soon from Mattel here and check out all of the new reveals below. To Infinity and Beyond!

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear Figure (HHK15)

SRP: $49.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Fall 2022

Introducing Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear in his iconic Space Ranger Alpha Suit with lights, sounds and jetpack exhaust

This toy is 11.5" tall, with pop out wings and several other awesome features.

Kids can fuel up Buzz's jetpack with water using the included Fuel Cell squeeze bottle, and when the figure is lifted off the ground it activates a real vapor trail as well as glowing light effects and sounds.

When the figure lands back on the ground, all these features are automatically deactivated.

Buzz also includes two buttons on his chest armor. One of which has Buzz speak phrases from the film while the other expands his jetpack wings and gets him ready for liftoff.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Blast and Battle XL-15 (HHJ56)

SRP: $44.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Spring 2022

Fans will take a high speed trip to adventure with this 20-inch long Blast & Battle XL-15 spaceship with a Buzz Lightyear pilot figure that brings the huge excitement of Lightyear home!

A jetpack with wings pops onto 5-inch Buzz's back and shoulders, then fits with him in the cockpit.

Use the lever under the vehicle to activate a signature movie moment for the heroic Space Ranger!

The wings are compatible with other Lightyear Buzz XL pilots of the same scale, each sold separately and subject to availability.

It comes with button-activated projectile shooters on both sides, 4 projectiles, a flip-up cockpit cover and pop-down landing gear!

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Hyperspeed Series Assortment (HHJ93)

SRP: $11.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Spring 2022

The Hyperspeed Series includes a fleet of vehicles inspired by the vehicles and spacecraft from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear .

. These toys represent cool spaceships, ground vehicles and pods, including Buzz Lightyear's speedy XL rocket ships and each comes with a small character figure to pilot the way to adventure.

The vehicles are approximately 6 inches long with fold out landing gear! The figures are approximately 1.5 inches tall with movable joints to let them to sit in the cockpit.

The series includes vehicles and figures of both heroes and foes, for recreating Lightyear storylines and simulating exciting battle play!

The vehicles include movie-accurate decoration and detail. Fans will want to collect all the vehicles to complete the fleet to create thrilling Lightyear displays.

Disney and Pixar Lightyear Robot Companion Sox Feature Plush (HHC70)

SRP: $39.99 | 3Y+ | Available: Spring 2022

The Robot Companion Sox Feature Plush is a cuddly way to play with the cute and clever cat character from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear !

! Press Sox's front paw and the plush comes to life. When activated, one of the 20+ phrases will play and Sox's mouth will move as he says them.

With soft fur and stitched details, this feature plush celebrates the character from the film with movie-accurate details.

Imaginext® Lift & Launch™ Star Command featuring Disney and Pixar Lightyear (HGT25)

SRP: $79.99 | 3-8Y | Available: Fall 2022

Kids can "blast off" into hyperspeed, just like Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's film Lightyear, with this Imaginext® Lift & Launch™ Star Command interactive playset from Fisher-Price®.

Space Rangers-in-training can help Buzz Lightyear reach hyperspeed by "launching" and "flying" the XL-14 spaceship from the Star Command tower.

Need more power? Kids can send Buzz Lightyear up the elevator and across the extendable catwalk where they can attach extra engines and a fuel cell to the ship. Prepare for a Lightyear-sized lift off!