Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lone coconut, plunderlings

New Plunderlings Arrive with the PlunderFrog Tinker Makoh Figure

Set sail for PlunderPlanet as Lone Coconut continues their fantasy action figure line with new greedy PlunderFrogs

Article Summary Lone Coconut expands Plunderlings with new PlunderFrog figures, including Tinker Makoh the potion maker.

PlunderFrogs feature unique, colorful designs and bring a tropical twist to the PlunderPlanet toy lineup.

Tinker Makoh stands 4.5" tall, boasts 25 points of articulation, and comes packed with creative accessories.

Pre-orders for Tinker Makoh sold out fast; fans can expect a restock at $34.99 on Lone Coconut's site soon.

New additions have arrived at the PlunderPlanet as Lone Coconut expands its popular independent toy line once more. Everything started with the Plunderlings, pirate-themed goblins that were obviously up to no good. This expanded into new sizes and heights with the PlunderLong and PlunderStrong figures, which helped build up your pirate crew. Lone Coconut expanded on these pirate species with new PlunderBeaks, and now PlunderFrogs are here to make this thing even more colorful and tropical. Three new PlunderFrogs figures are here, including the debut of Tinker Makoh, a brilliant and wacky potion maker.

In the lore of the plunder lanes collection, the plunder frogs are reclusive traders who work with the plumber folk. There is a variety of these creatures so far, with the loan coconut caption in their unique frog designs. Makoh has a bright purple and green deco, stands 4.5" tall, and features 25 points of articulation. As for accessories, he will come with a variety of hands, three magnetic heads, swappable tongues, a magnetic mask & hood, potions, and two slingshot pistols. Pre-orders quickly sold out for this new line set. Fans can expect to restock at $34.99 on Lone Coconut and possibly at BBTS.

Plunderlings – PlunderFrog Tinker Makoh

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderfrog are reclusive mystics who trade with the Plunderfolk to fuel their rituals and experiments. Tinker Makoh is a brilliant and bizarre master potion-brewer. He can be found working away on his floating laboratory, traveling to avoid oversight of his experiments. He eagerly trades for odd ingredients, though few are brave enough to ask what his concoctions are really for, or why he always seems so pleased when a deal goes his way."

Box Contents

Tinker Makoh Figure

2 Interchangeable Tongues

6 Pairs of Hands

3 Magnetic Heads

Magnetic Tinker Mask

2 Slingshot Pistols

3 Potions

Magnetic Plunderfrog Hood

Small Scarf

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