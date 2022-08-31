Captain Cold Gets A Frosty New Suit as McFarlane Debuts New Figure

A new DC Direct/McFarlane Toys Page Punchers line has been unveiled, with new adventures awaiting The Flash. The Page Punchers line gives collectors a series of figures with all, including a brand new and exclusive comic book. The figures are usually based on the design in the book, and this one is all about our favorite Scarlet Speedster. Some of Flash's enemies are finally coming to the DC Multiverse line, and it looks like Captain Cold is getting an upgrade. Leonard Snart is back and ready to freeze the Flash in his track with a new badass armored outfit featuring a cloak, mask, and upgraded Cold Gun. Hopefully, with mold already started, we can get an unmasked Gold Label Captain Cold later on with more direct DC Comics inspiration. This figure looks great, and I hope the articulation is up to par with this slick upgraded design. The Flash Page Punchers Captain Cold is priced at $24.99, set for an Oct 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Armed with a sophisticated cold gun, Leonard Snart has been tangling with the Flash since his earliest days. The self-appointed leader of the Rogues, a loose band of criminals united in their hatred of the Scarlet Speedster, Captain Cold has consistently pitted his "absolute zero" against the Flash's superspeed. Although a largely unrepentant criminal who loves nothing more than a successful heist, Cold's noble side can be appealed to, and he's helped the good guys on more than one occasion. But whatever you do, don't confuse him with Batman baddie Mr. Freeze. He really hates that."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Captain Cold is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Captain Cold comes with his Cold Gun, and a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure is showcased in DC Direct themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers