Resident Evil 2 Leon and Claire Are Back to Back with Prime 1 Studio

Coming out of the newly remastered hit horror game Resident Evil 2, Prime 1 Studio announces a new set of statues. Both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are back as they try to get out of the infested Raccoon City. Capcom Development even made sure all the detail for these statues were perfect. Both statues are separate, but when placed together, they create an amazing back to the back statue that any Resident Evil fan will love. Both heroes are locked into combat with zombies as they ascend up the staircase. The statues will each stand 21" tall, and when combined together, they are 43" wide. The diorama is packed with tons of Easter eggs from the game that will make Resident Evil 2 fans smile. The detail on this statue is next level, too from the determined expressions on their face to the blood splatter of the zombies. This is one statue that will easily take any gamers or zombie fans collection to the next level.

Resident Evil 2 is such a popular game that Capcom completely rebuilt the game for a second release. Prime 1 Studio capture the essence of the game perfectly Wirth these two statues and will be a great collector's piece. Fans have the choice of snagging up a statue of their favorite Resident Evil 2 character or both for a complete set. The Ultimate Premium Masterline Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield Statues from prime 1 Studios are priced at $1,349 each. Pre-orders are excepted to release on October 29th, 2020, here for Leon and here for Claire and will be released between January and April 2022.

Raccoon City Heroes Return Once Again with Prime 1 Studio

"Ultimate Premium Masterline Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy – Now you can experience this amazing survival horror video game in 3D! Prime 1 Studio is very proud to present one of the main characters of the Resident Evil 2 Ultimate Premium Masterline Leon S. Kennedy statue. Resident Evil 2 has a record of 7.2 million shipments worldwide. Moreover, it is not just an ordinary statue, but a three-dimensional, very dynamic diorama inspired by the fight with zombies."

"The development team has been completely supervised by the Capcom Development team for this stunning piece. Making the statue highly detailed and accurate, including the gun standing position and the zombie movements. We have aimed for quality higher than ever before. Not to mention the modelling, the facial expression, and equipment which have been very carefully crafted, we surely don't leave out a single detail in this statue."

"Furthermore, the base is inspired by the police station game stage, and it is loaded with items familiar to the game. Countless hands of zombies come out from the bottom of the stairs trying to catch their prey. The video game's world view is adequately expressed by the base. This is the best companion piece to display next to the UPMRE2-02: Claire Redfield statue. Both characters are in the combat pose, which makes them look astounding combined together; they make the complete diorama."

