Blokees Unveils New Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise)

Blokees is back with some brand new kits for their Star Wars Kits with iconic heroes in their popular Stormtrooper Disguises

Article Summary Blokees launches a Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise model kit from Star Wars: A New Hope

Kit includes 103 pieces and assembles into a 6-inch, highly detailed, fully posable action figure

Includes accessories like alternate hands, blasters, helmet, repair droid, and display stand

No tools or glue required; available now for pre-order at $19.99 with a release set for March 2026

Luke Skywalker's first time wearing stormtrooper armor in Star Wars: A New Hope marks a turning point in his journey from farm boy to Rebel hero. Disguised during the rescue of Princess Leia on the Death Star, Luke hides himself within the Empire, the same one that he will help destroy. At this point in the story, Luke is inexperienced and uncertain, and his awkwardness in the suit, especially compared to Han Solo, highlights how new he is to danger and deception. Stormtrooper Luke is an iconic Star Wars design, and Blokees is now adding it to their new and ongoing Star Wars model kits. Darth Vader kicked off this line first, and now Stormtrooper Luke and Han are up next, with Luke standing at roughly 6" tall.

Star Wars fans can build Luke in just 103 pieces, with no tools or paint required. When fully built, fans will have an impressive, highly detailed 1/12 Star Wars action figure that Blokees was sure to give a nice set of accessories for. This will include a variety of swappable hands, each featuring sculpted blasters, and one holding his Stormtrooper helmet. Sadly, a swappable Stormtrooper helmet is not included, but the Luke head sculpt is pretty great and works well with this figure. Blokees has the Star Wars: A New Hope Champion Class 04 Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise) Model Kit priced at only $19.99. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites, like Big Bad Toy Store, with a March 2026 release.

Star Wars: A New Hope – Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise)

"Blokees presents their a Star Wars figure with an easy-to-assemble model kit of Luke Skywalker in his Stormtrooper disguise, fully posable after assembly, with lots of accessories! A great collectible for Star Wars fans and model builders."

Product Features

Approx. 6.06 inches tall (15.4cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: A New Hope film

Ages 14+

103 Pieces

Glue and tool-free assembly

Box Contents

Pieces to build Luke Skywalker Helmet Repair droid Weapons 6 Alternate hands Stand



