Mega Man X with Force Armor Gets New Model from Kotobukiya

Build your Mega Man armory set with another among model set from Kotobukiya. We are backing with Mega Man X4 with the full Force Armor outfit. Mega Man fans will be very pleased with the high amounts of detail and impressive articulation put into it. There will be three face plates included with this model including a new smiling expression perfect to show off his kindness. Each part of this can be swappable with the original Kotobukiya Mega Man X figure. That way dedicated fans can pose and display him through multiple phases of armor upgrades like in the game. Blast effects will also be included to show off the power and skill of the X-Buster. Fans will not want to miss out on this figure and show off their Mega Man collection with style.

The Mega Man X4 Force Armor X 1/12 Scale Plastic Model from Kotobukiya is priced at $69.99. He is expected to jet on in February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Mega Man C collectible figures from Kotobukiya like other armor upgrades and Zero.

"From Mega Man X4, the protagonist X appears wearing the full "Force Armor" and joins Kotobukiya's plastic model lineup for the first time after over 20 years. With over 35 million copies sold, the Mega Man franchise is a beloved video game franchise loved by fans of all generations throughout the world. Beloved by fans for their fast-paced action and deep storytelling, the Mega Man X series became a core brand within the franchise. Now, from Mega Man X4, the protagonist X appears wearing the full "Force Armor" and joins Kotobukiya's plastic model lineup for the first time after over 20 years."

"The exact proportions are faithfully recreated based on the character's appearance in the series, and thanks to the technology of CAD engineering that allows a wide range of impressive articulation, users are able to recreate Zero's many poses from the game. Different color schemes are used for each of the parts down to the smallest detail, so when assembled, the "Force Armor" will appear as shown in the game. A new smiling face part that illustrates X's kindness will be included with this model kit. Each part is compatible with the first X plastic model kit, and by exchanging each part with the separately sold X, users can recreate each stage in the game and display Force Armor prior to its full assembly. Fans can also recreate various other scenes in Mega Man X4 by using its many customizable parts like the hand parts, X's signature X-Buster, and three different face parts.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED."