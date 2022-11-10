Megatron Wants War with threezero's Transformers DLX Series

Your Transformers collection is about to get a deadly new addition as threezero continues their DLX line. The DLX line adds more impressive detail than your average bot with a die-cast metal frame, LED elements, and tons of detail. Their newest figure comes to us from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with the DLX Megatron in all his live-action glory. Coming right off your screens, the Leader of the Decepticon is back and ready to bring back Cybertron while destroying Earth in the process. Threezero did an impressive job capturing his intricate live-action design with multiple layers, tank treads, and LED-illuminated eyes.

It is the high-end detail that really steals the show for these figures, even if they don't transform. As for accessories, this includes Megatron's fusion cannon right from the Transformers film, as well as two pairs of interchangeable hands and a display base. These figures are nothing less than spectacular, and they do come with a hefty price Megatron comes in at $239. He is set for a Q2 2023 release, and preorders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers DLX and MDLX figures from Threezero as well to take your collection to new levels.

Bow Before the Leader of the Decepticons: Megatron!

"Hasbro and threezero are thrilled to present you Megatron from the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film as the next figure in the Transformers DLX collectible articulated figure series! At 11.2 inches (~28.5 cm) tall, the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – DLX Megatron collectible figure features approximately 53 points of articulation, with a die-cast metal frame and LED illuminated eyes. The tank treads at the knee joints replicate the rotating mechanisms as seen in the movie with an inter-linking shin function that runs through the ankle for exceptional articulation. Accessories include one fusion cannon that is interchangeable with right forearm, two pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for more dynamic poses."

"DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."

FEATURES

Officially Licensed by Hasbro and TakaraTomy

Approximately 11.2 inches (~28.5cm) tall

Approximately 53 points of articulation

Detailed and weathered paint application

Die-cast Metal frame

Inter-link function tank treads on ankle joints

ACCESSORIES

One (1) fusion cannon (interchangeable with right forearm)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands: (1) pair of relaxed hands and (1) pair of action hands

One (1) DLX action stand

LED FEATURES*

Eyes

Remarks

* Requires AG13 batteries x 2 (Batteries Not Included)

