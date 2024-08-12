Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: collectibles, McDonald's

McDonald's Brings Back Nostalgia with New Collector's Edition Cups

Adult Happy Meals are back as McDonald’s have unveiled a new Collector’s Edition meal that will feature the return of new souvenir cups

Article Summary McDonald’s introduces new Adult Happy Meal with collectible cups featuring 90s and 2000s nostalgia.

Six detailed souvenir cups highlight iconic eras: Grimace, McNuggets, Coca-Cola, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more.

Special Pop Culture cups feature Minions, Jurassic Park, and Shrek collectible franchises.

Meals include 10-piece McNugget or Big Mac, with cups available starting August 13 via McDonald’s App or in-store.

It is that time again when McDonald's is debuting a brand new Adult Happy Meal focusing on 90s and 2000s nostalgia. The iconic collector cups are back for this new collector's meal, which will feature six fully detailed cups to collect. These plastic beverage containers will feature iconic eras of toys throughout the years starting with the 70s with the McD's themed fun like the Grimace Cup and Nugget Buddies. The fun continues with releases like Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty with Peanuts, some 90s nostalgia with Beanie Babies, and your average boys/girls toy release with Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Lastly, there will also be a Pop Culture release featuring iconic franchises like Minions, Jurassic Park, and Shrek. Just like previous Adult Happy Meals, fans will be able to get a cup with a purchase of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or a Big Mac Meal. It does look like McDonald's is also opening these Collector Cups to breakfast, which is a first and will surely be a nice morning surprise. All of these meals kick off tomorrow (August 13), with collectors being able to snag one up on the McDonald's App or in-store.

New McDonald's Adult Happy Meals Arrive on August 13

"McDonald's collectibles are as iconic as they come. From toys to vintage posters, plates, merch, games and trading cards, these keepsakes are more than just collector's items – they unlock some of our fans' favorite McDonald's memories. Now, for a limited time, McDonald's is introducing the global Collector's Edition with new collectible cups that inspire fans to relive those special moments and create nostalgic joy for a new generation."

"Available in more than 30 countries, the Collector's Edition cups, in embossed glass or tritan plastic, put a fresh spin on classic McDonald's keepsakes from the brand, Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal, Sanrio or TY Beanie Babies. Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin' Barbie in 1999, Shrek from 'Shrek the Third' in 2007 and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!