Mezco Toys Digs Up One:12 Gangreene Estates Theodore Sodcutter

Mezco Toyz does it again as they debut their latest One:12 Collective figure as a new original character rises. A new world of the Rumble Society has arrived with the Gangreene Estates, a hauntingly new world. Whether this is a whole new line of horror themed figures is a special world inside their original Rumble line. Kicking off the Gangrene Estates is the eerie, creepy, and terrifying groundskeeper Theodore Sodcutter. This spooky figure is jam-packed with accessories, detail, and swappable parts to take his grave digging adventures to new levels. Mezco has even captured the hauntings of Gangreene Estates with another incredible magazine-format comic book, which is inspired by classic pre-code horror comics of the past. The Gangreene Estates is a welcoming addition to Mezco Toyz, and I hope more spooky figures arise from it. Theodore Sodcutter is priced at $120 and can be purchased right now and here. Check out everything that Theodore has to offer, and be sure to get yours before they sell out! Happy Haunting!

Dig Up Some New Original Horror with Mezco Toyz

"Welcome to Gangreene Estates, a new creepy line for the One:12 Collective and introducing Theodore Sodcutter, the groundskeeper! The One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter is a deluxe, ghostly figure with 6 unsettling portraits that work with the included light up feature and a real working lantern. He is outfitted in an old-world ulster coat with integrated posing wire, button-down shirt, vest, pants, a scarf, and shoes."

"The ghoulish groundskeeper of Gangreene Estates can often be heard talking to himself but he's never alone, carrying a decapitated head which he can hold in either of his hands. Sodcutter comes with the tools of his macabre trade including a decrepit shovel, rusted pickaxe, lantern, a tombstone and rope which can tie to his back, and more. Unveil the haunting happenings at Gangreene Estates in the included magazine-format comic book, hosted by Theodore himself! The comic book is fiendishly inspired by the famous precode horror comics of yesteryear."

One:12 Gangreene Estates Theodore Sodcutter Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation

Six (6) head portraits with light-up function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) beckoning hand (L)



COSTUME:

Two (2) top hats

Bowler hat

Ulster coat with integrated posing wire

Scarf

Vest

Button-down shirt

Slacks

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) decapitated head (glows in the dark)

One (1) pickaxe

One (1) shovel

One (1) tombstone

One (1) rope to secure tombstone to figure

One (1) valise

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.