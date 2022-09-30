Mezco Toys Kicks Off Rumble Con 2022 with Union 112 Gomez

Mezco Toyz is back for NYCC as they kick off their Rumble Society only themed Rumble Con 2022 event. This event is filled with games, giveaways, and new releases featuring their original line of figures. Just like always, Mezco kicked off their event with a new and exclusive One:12 Collective action figure. After an extended vacation, Gomez is finally back, and this time is working in the Voids workshop. Union 112 Gomez is a beautifully crafted figure as the hero and Grub are trying to stay out of trouble and get some work done. Real metal tools are included, along with a tool belt and safety gear to protect this Roach. This figure is so far out there that it actually works, and I need more like this out there. Knowing that Gomez is welding in a warehouse in-between missions is hilarious and humbling. Pre-orders for Union Gomez are already live from Mezco right here for $100 with an October – December 2022 release. Check out all of the Gomez action below and stay tuned for more Rumble Society reveals during Rumble Con 2022!

"Gomez and team are keeping busy and staying out of trouble (mostly) in the Void Headquarters' workshop. From broken hoverboards to damaged wrist comms, a lot of #$%@ gets damaged when you're jumpin' through dimensions. Gomez is outfitted in a pin stripe button-down work shirt, overalls, a removable denim jacket with faux fur lining, a toolbelt, work boots and work gloves. A hard hat and welder's mask are also included because safety first!"

"Gomez comes equipped with a range of real metal weapons err..tools including: pipe wrenches, a claw hammer, sledgehammer, combination wrench, multiple screwdrivers, and much more. Grub is also running around the worksite, wearing an orange safety vest and hard hat, he thinks he's the foreman. Gomez's boombox sidekick, Boom Boom, has been remodeled as a toolbox and can store some of Gomez's tools, as well as operate his welding torch. What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOMEZ FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

17cm tall

Fourteen (13) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of open hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of middle finger hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pointed finger hand (L)



COSTUME:

Hard hat

Welder's mask

Denim jacket with faux fur lining (removable)

Pin stripe button-down workshirt

Overalls with real metal fastenings

Tool belt with tool storage

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Grub micro Mez-Itz posable figure

One (1) micro hard hat for Grub

One (1) Boom Boom toolbox

One (1) combination wrench

One (1) large wrench

One (1) engineer's wrench

One (1) pipe wrenches

One (1) claw hammer

Two (2) screwdrivers

One (1) crowbar

One (1) sledgehammer

One (1) mallet

One (1) regulator gauge

One (1) welding torch (connects to Boom Boom)

Two (2) welding torch FX

One (1) welding sparks FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Union Gomez figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.