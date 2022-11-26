Mezco Toyz Debuts Pink Skulls Chaos Club Unholy Encore Capsule

The Pink Skulls Chaos Club is back and ready for an encore with Mezco Toyz latest Rumble Society release. It was not long ago that we saw the long-awaited return of the Pink Skulls with a fantastic new set of figures. Mezco is back with a second release with some updated swamped, colored instruments and a couple of new accessories. The Unholy Encore Capsule features most of the original Pink Skulls with swappable hands, a variety of hands, and plenty of accessories to raise a little hell in your collection. If you missed the original release then this is the set for you, and it is worth it.

As for Rumble Society fans who want to know the differences in this new Encore set, it is more about the added swag. New Pink Skull Chaos Club tour essentials are featured here with their album, 'Gimme No LP, and a new Deluxe Edition release with 4 new remixes. Skulls fans can show off their love with a PSCC tour t-shirt and silk-screened poster. Add some rock and roll to your collection this time around the Pink Skulls Chaos Club and all their glory with Mezco. The set is priced at $300 and can be found right here.

The Pink Skulls Chaos Club Give and Encore with Mezco

"The bones are back in town to play a sold-out show for one night only…and they're here to ƒ@ç% $#!£ up! Each Unholy Encore Capsule comes with the PSCC tour essentials including the PSCC's debut album, 'Gimme No LP – Deluxe Edition'- a collectible and playable 7", double vinyl record with 8 original songs and a digital download card that includes 4 additional remixes, a PSCC tour t-shirt, and a PSCC tour silk-screened poster! The Pink Skulls are outfitted in their classic Chaos Club threads. Switch up their looks with the included t-shirt, biker jackets, or sleeveless shirts nicked from your local department store!"

"Each numbskull comes with 3 head portraits with different expressions, including hinged jaws. The Chaos Club is ready to mosh with the included drum kit, bass, electric guitar, and microphone with stand. This show's rider is equally as confusing as the last and includes smokes, plenty of beer, a crown, a cricket bat, a bomb with interchangeable fuses, a boa scarf, and much more. You don't want to know what goes on backstage… The included diorama playset assembles into a concert stage made for shreddin' but built for chaos."

One:12 Collective Pink Skulls Encore Features:

Three (3) One:12 Collective figures with over 30 points of articulation

Nine (9) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourty-one (41) interchangeable hands

Three (3) pairs of fists (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of pointing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of shaka sign hands (L&R) Three (3) middle finger hands (L) Two (2) pairs of 'rock on' hands (L&R) Five (5) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Four (4) pairs of instrument holding hands (L&R) Two (2) bottle/can holding hands (L)



COSTUME (REMOVABLE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED):

Three (3) Biker jackets

Three (3) flight jackets

Three (3) sleeveless shirts

hree (3) Striped long-sleeve shirts

One (1) t-shirt

Three (3) pairs of jeans (non-removable)

Three (3) pairs of sneakers

Each One:12 Collective Pink Skulls Chaos Club – Unholy Encore Capsule is packaged in a collector-friendly box that is so badass, your head might explode.