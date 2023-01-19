Mezco Toyz Debuts Rumble Society Doc Nocturnal Static-6 Statue The Rumble Society is getting its own Static-6 statue from Mezco Toyz as the Hunter of Horror, Doc Nocturnal, is back and ready for action

Doc Nocturnal has returned to Mezco Toyz as the popular Rumble Society hunter of horror is getting his own statue. Releasing as part of Mezco's Static-6 line, the Doc comes in at a whopping 15" tall and will weigh 7 lbs. The statue shows an upgraded version of the Rumble Society Doc Nocturnal with tactical elements and a removable cape. The cape will have a wired function, allowing for more posing options, and Mezco even included more swappable parts. Other parts include two different head sculpts and five swappable arms with iconic weapons like his Ferryman. The Rumble Society's Phantom Knight Static-6 statue is packed with lore from the defeated eldritch titan at the base or the holdable head of an infernal beast. If you love Mezco Toyz original Rumble Society line, then fans need this statue and hopefully, more will be on the way, like the Pink Skulls or Gomez himself. Pre-orders are live right here for $225, and he is set to arrive in November 2023.

Doc Nocturnal Returns to Mezco Toyz with Static-6

"The Hunter of Horrors is brought to life with Mezco Toyz's Static-6: Doc Nocturnal! Straight from the serial screens, radio shows, and pulp pages of yesteryear comes Doc Nocturnal! Hidden away in the Nocturnal Tower, the Phantom Knight quietly observes the infernal region for anomalies while perfecting the ancient practice of necro-alchemy."

"Doc Nocturnal's suit has received a tactical upgrade featuring enhanced armor, a chest harness, and removable cape with an integrated posing wire. He stands triumphant atop a defeated eldritch titan. Rumble Society's Phantom Knight features 2 interchangeable head sculpts and packs plenty of heat including a tommy gun and Ferryman – both affixed to his interchangeable right arm. Also included is the severed head of an infernal beast, affixed to his interchangeable left arm.

"Mezco Toyz's Static Six is a premium 1:6 scale statue line featuring hyper-realistic detailing, mixed media components, interchangeable parts, and accessories to create multiple display options – a truly interactive high-end statue line."

THE MEZCO TOYZ'S STATIC-6: DOC NOCTURNAL FEATURES:

Approximately 15 inches tall

Two (2) head portraits

Five (5) interchangeable arms in different poses

One (1) cape with integrated posing wire (removable)

One (1) tommy gun (affixed to right arm)

One (1) Ferryman (affixed to right arm)

One (1) Ferryman (fits in holster)

One (1) severed infernal beast head (affixed to left arm)

APPROX. PRODUCT SIZE:

Height: 15"

Depth: 5"

Weight: 7 lbs